Oil Search Limited committed to rolling out vaccination

After signing an agreement with the PNG National Control Centre for COVID-19, Oil Search Limited (OSL) is now administering the COVID-19 Vaccination to its staff and community.

“We are happy that we can be a major part of the solution by working collaboratively with our National Government and NCC, in proactively managing the growing severe risk of COVID-19 through vaccination,” said Leon Buskens, Oil Search Executive Vice President and Co-Head PNG.

To date all of OSL’s PNG field operations including its Moro site remain COVID free. This has been the result of strict protocols.

OSL has conducted more than 54,000 COVID tests at its medical clinics and quarantine facilities, distributed 450,000 items of PPEs and administered more than 1300 doses of the AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines.

Head of COVID-19 Vaccination Ministerial Taskforce, Api Kassman said the Government is now engaging directly with companies with registered medical staff so they can administer vaccines.

“Companies such as OSL are able to administer vaccination and so they are expanding vaccine coverage to workers, their families and community members,” said Mr Kassman.

Kassman also called on all businesses and companies to register their interests in receiving vaccines through the NCC.

“For other private sector businesses who are looking to have their workforce fully vaccinated, we have mobile units that can visit your offices and workshops. After the 1st phase of the vaccine rollout, it has become clear that we must have more mobile units to take the vaccine to our people,” Kassman said.