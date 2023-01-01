REMINGTON TECHNOLOGY SUPPORTS INNOVATION PNG 2023

By Gladys Kila

The Remington Technology is thrilled to announce their participation as Gold Sponsors of the upcoming Innovation PNG 2023.

As Remington commemorates their 75th year of service to PNG, this sponsorship signifies their total commitment to fostering innovation and technological advancement in Papua New Guinea and beyond.

The Innovation PNG 2023 will be hosted at the APEC Haus in Port Moresby, on the 10th of November. This event is a joint initiative between the Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce and Industry (POMCCI) and business event specialists, Business Advantage International.

Innovation PNG 2023 is set to be a world-class event, bringing together visionaries and innovators from various sectors, and shining a spotlight on individuals and organizations dedicated to finding creative solutions to the challenges faced in our country.

It encompasses a wide range of domains, including information technology, print and document solutions, finance, health, education, agriculture, and more.

Remington Technology, the only authorised Konica Minolta dealer in PNG, is delighted to introduce one of the keynote speakers for the event – Ted Garner, Chief Strategy Officer at Konica Minolta Australia.

Mr Ted brings over two decades of experience in IT services and cloud solutions, his role focuses on driving digital transformation and enhancing customer experiences. He will be sharing his invaluable insights on cultivating a culture of innovation.

Justin Kieseker, Remington Technology’s General Manager says “We are excited about our focus on digitisation at the expo, where scanning and Enterprise Content Management will take center stage with our partners from ELO Solutions Australia”.

As a lead-up to this expo, workshops will be conducted for Remington Technology customers interested in digitally transforming their business.

This training will be led by the CEO of ELO Solutions Australia, Seth Butcher, and his team from Australia.

Remington Group CEO, Peter Goodwin, added that the Remington Group was proud to play its part as a 100% PNG-owned group of companies, creating innovative opportunities and jobs for Papua New Guineans. “We can’t wait to welcome our very important guests in the coming few weeks”.

This expo is a great opportunity to immerse you in the latest technology trends. Remington Technology invites individuals and businesses alike to join and witness the potential of innovation and technology in today’s ever-evolving world. Let’s shape the future together at Innovation PNG 2023.