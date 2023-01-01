A CALL FOR GOVERNMENT TO BE CAREFUL

By Bradley Mariori

Bulolo MP Sam Basil Junior has called on the government to be very careful when dealing with projects of magnitude such as the Wafi-Golpu project.

He said the government must provide the best possible advice and also take on many issues that will confront them.

Speaking during his presentation of position paper of Bulolo District on the Wafi-Golpu Mining Project on Monday in Lae, Basil Jr said Wafi Golpu will go for 40 years but they must know from data that it could be for over 100 years.

Therefore, Basil Jr said it is not a situation that they sign any agreement because they cannot foresee into the future, nor can be reverse or know what will happen 40 years from now.

Mr Basil wants the best in delivering for the country and the people.

“We commend the Prime Minister for his leadership on the negotiations on many of our national impact projects,” Basil said.

“Also, we look to the determination of many of our Governors to negotiate the best outcomes for the province.

“In Morobe, we look forward to our Governor Luther Wenge for his experience, wisdom and leadership, not only at the provincial level but on the national front.”

Basil Jr said mining has been conducted in Morobe for decades and there are important lessons they had learnt.

He added that in any negotiations, the DDA must be included as it represents the landowners, especially clans, family and individuals that are excluded in the actual Project Negotiations under the Mining Act.