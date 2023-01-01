REDEVELOPED KIMBE MARKET NOW COMPLETED

The redeveloped Kimbe Market in West New Britain has now been completed.

In the interest to provide accessible, reliable, and secure market facilities for local people, the Kimbe Market Redevelopment is a joint initiative of the West New Britain, Australian and New Zealand Governments.

The market provides increased opportunities for economic security for market vendors, their families and communities, and safer, more comfortable, and accessible market infrastructure for all market users.

Upgrades to the market includes bathrooms, washing areas, fresh water, storage facilities, improved lighting and safety features, essential sanitary waste management facilities, and better access for people and vehicles.

There are also environmental features such as solar power and rainwater harvesting.

Governor for West New Britain, Sasindran Muthuvel expressed a market is an essential part of the economic and cultural fabric for the people.

“It brings together people from across the province and is essential to our future prosperity,” he said.

The Kimbe Market Redevelopment created opportunities for local businesses, and jobs and training for local workers, including 23 women and five people living with disabilities. In addition, local groups and stakeholders were engaged in consultation and decision making from the outset of the project.

In attendance to open the market recently in Kimbe alongside the Governor for West New Britain, Sasindran Muthuvel were the Minister for Finance and Implementation, Rainbo Paita, Australian High Commissioner, Jon Philp and New Zealand High Commissioner, Peter Zwart.