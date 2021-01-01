Ravens look forward despite loss

The Papuan Compound (PC) Ravens are looking forward to another edition of National 7s competition after the 4th annual sport tok 7s competition over the weekend.

Despite the loss in the semi-final playoffs on Sunday against SilsilPak, the two-time Sports-Tok winners are aiming to bring their best to yet another 7s competition.

According to PC Ravens Skipper Ipson Tete, they were looking forward for their third win over the weekend; however fell a match short just before the Cup Grand finale.

“ Obviously we wanted to defend our title for the third consecutive year, but unfortunately we did not make it to the finals, however, we’ll try our best to go back, get the basics right and come back next year” said Tete.

The Skipper also expressed that part of their loss was also due to the postponement of the match which disrupted their training schedules.

“We were preparing for the first match, when everything got cancelled, it affected our schedules however, and we cannot use this as an excuse for our loss”.

As part of continuing to retain their title in the competition, the Lae based team, recruited three new players who have performed well in the 2 days tournament despite circumstances.

While preparing for the 5th annual Sport Tok 7s tournament next year, the team is expected to participate in other National 7s tournaments starting with the Sepik 7s kicking off next weekend in Wewak.