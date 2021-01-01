Newcrest Mining Ltd assists female teachers from New Ireland

The Newcrest Mining is supporting 10 female Maths and Science students from New Ireland realise their dream of becoming teachers. This scholarship scheme aims to increase the number of female teachers specialising in teaching maths and science subjects.

The scheme comes under the “Boosting Education Standards Together” (PNG) programme being led by the National Department of Education and NGO ‘Save the Children’ as the grant agent.

Nine of the students attend the St. Peter Channel College (SPCC) in Kokopo (ENB) while the other is attending the Pacific Advantist University in Port Moresby.

At the launch of the scholarship early this year, Newcrest’s Communications and External Manager, Ruth Waram expressed that Newcrest was keen to contribute growth and development in the province. A key part of this was through investment in education.

The ten female students come from the Kavieng and Namatanai Districts of the province and have parents who are either self-employed or subsistence farmers who struggle to pay for their school fees.

The students expressed how privileged they were to be selected to receive assistance from Newcrest. Amongst them was 22 year old Ema Edward a first year students at SPCC who’s currently studying biology and math.

“I’m fortunate to be selected for this scholarship and it eases the burden on my parents who are self-employed and are trying to manage school fees for five children”, said Ema.

The Newcrest scholarship covers tuition fees, school facility fees, textbooks, boarding and annual home travel tickets. It will cover the full 4 years from 2021-2024 on a criteria that the students meet the requirement for each semester.