PUBLIC SERVICE MINISTER EMBARKS ON PROVINCIAL TOURS

Minister for Public Service, Joe Sungi has embarked on Provincial Tours as part of efforts to monitor operational aspects of provincial administrations of the public service in the provinces.

The purpose of Minister Sungi’s visits are to assist Provincial and District Administrations with structure and Human Resource issues.

Minister Sungi is accompanied by the Department of Personnel Management head of Directorate for respective regions that the Minister will visit.

At the beginning of this year, Minister Sungi announced his plans to visit provincial headquarters to ensure the work output of public servants in the provinces are done diligently.

This is to ensure the functions of the government are up and running.

“District and Provincial Administration, Provincial Health Authorities, and Government Agencies in the Provinces such as Correction Service, and Police need DPM’s attention to fix their structures,” said Minister Sungi.

The Minister’s first provincial tour was to New Ireland Province on the 25th of May.

Minister Sungi also emphasized on the need for Provincial Administrations to have succession plans to ensure the Administration has the capacity to perform effectively all the time.

The visit by the Public Service Minister to New Ireland Province is the first of provincial visits which was announced by the Minister in January this year.