DISTRICT ADMINISTRATOR CALLS FOR GOVERNMENT SUPPORT IN CONTINUITY OF MAJOR ROAD PROJECT

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Wapenamanda District Development Authority (WDDA) Kevin Yati, has sincerely acknowledged the Marape-Rosso government for funding an important road link in the Wapenamanda district of Enga Province and is calling on the government for continuous support to ensure continuity of the road project.

Yati said the Wapenamanda (Mambisanda) to Lower Lai (Tupokores) road project is a road developmental initiative of the Wapenamanda District Development Authority under the leadership of Wapenamanda Open MP and Vice Minister for Works and Highways Hon.Miki Kaeok that has been gazetted under the national government’s Connect PNG Road Program.

“With limited funding, the Wapenamanda District Development Authority has used the K5 million funding allocation by the Prime Minister Hon.James Marape earlier this year to open up the road link from Mambisanda near Wapenamanda all the way to Awas village which is the last council ward of the Wapenamanda Rural LLG, that shares border with the Kompiam district already covering 70 kilometres of roadworks,” Yati said.

Vice Minister Kaeok expressed great satisfaction as more than 20,000 people of the Lower Lai constituency will now have a reliable road network that will eventually join Kompiam and Baiyer in the Western Highlands Province.

He assured his people of the government’s continuous support in opening up areas that were once inaccessible by road.

Currently, road work is progressing at the last Awas council ward of Wapenamanda Rural LLG area opening up road access for the Kana, Taekin and Anjin clans after passing through Tupokores village of the Yambalikin and Yatikin clans.

Tribes living in the Kompiam district along the other side of the Nenem River will also directly benefit from this road project that includes the Timagakun, Milyia, Kilyukin, Takuman and some from the Waingin Tribe.

Vice Minister Kaeok is optimistic of the Marape-Rosso government’s continuous support to ensure continuity of this road project joining the Kompiam district and eventually Baiyer in the Western Highlands Province.