Providing more Green Spaces in the city

Cities are responsible for 70 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions with transport, buildings, energy, and waste management accounting for the bulk of urban greenhouse gas emissions.

In support of the global call for a carbon-free World, Port Moresby Nature Park’s nursery houses hundreds of tree seedlings, that are ready for planting.

The Park through its Trees4Life initiative supports the nation’s capital by supplying tree seedlings, creating more green spaces for residents to enjoy in the future.

Since 2020, the Park provided over 10,000 tree seedlings for planting around the city.

It is a collective responsibility to ensure the future of the natural environment persists and the public can help the park by each playing a part by creating more ‘Green’ to reduce carbon emissions into the environment by planting trees or maintaining the existing natural environment.

The ‘Trees for Life’ initiative is supported by the global NGO Cities 4Forests and One Tree Planted, the Sir Brian Bell Foundation, the British High Commission, Rotary Club of Port Moresby and Skal Port Moresby.

With continuous environmental issues affecting many societies today, the work of Port Moresby Nature Park will be even more important in advocating, protecting and conserving PNG’s Wildlife and Natural Environment.