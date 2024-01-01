PROPOSED LAWS AS PRIVATE MEMBER’S BILLS

After a year of attempt and delay, New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan is pleased to announce that eight of his proposed bills are now registered as private members’ bill. Governor Sir Julius Chan during the 2nd Parliament session today, Wednesday 14th February 2024 gave notice to the eight bills namely;

Constitutional (Amendment) Law on Autonomous Government insertion of Part XV in the Constitution to allow for the creation of Autonomous Governments for greater political, administrative and financial powers to provincial governments. Organic Law (Amendment) on Autonomous Governments Mining (Amendment) Bill 2019 Organic Law on PNG’s ownership of Hydrocarbon and minerals Organic Law on PNG’s ownership of hydrocarbon and the consolidation and commercialization of PNG’s business law 2016 (Repeal) Law Land (Amendment) Bill 2023 Provincial Health Authority (Amendment) Bill 2023 New Ireland University Bill 2020

During the December 2023 Parliament sitting, Sir Julius sought clarity from the Parliament Speaker after his bills were not included in the notice papers since May 2023.

After the 2nd Parliament motion presentation, Sir Julius states the process is still a long way, but he is optimistic for favorable outcome.

The Private Business Committee will now determine whether these bills are matters of national importance and a copy of the motion will be given to the clerk for reporting to the Parliament for a second reading which will give the opportunity to Members of Parliament to debate.