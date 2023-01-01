PROJECT WOK YOUTH EMPOWERMENT PROGRAM

By Cynthia Maku

With its target to train more than eight hundred students this year on life skills after transiting from school to workplace, Credit Corporation’s Project Wok has seen its 5th batch of students graduated yesterday with certificates at the IEA college of TAFE at Ela Beach, Port Moresby.

This is the last of Project Yumi Incorporation youth empowerment program for current grade 12 students and participating schools for 2023.

60 students from Butuka Academy and Port Moresby National School of Excellence graduated with certificates. Butuka Academy Secondary School Principle Jean Ifuda gave her feedback on the Project Wok training.

“One thing that stood out for the students is that the skills they learnt from this training are so different from what we teach them in school. Therefore we are grateful for Credit Corporation for sponsoring this Project Wok to train students as well as us teachers to bring back this training to our respective schools.” says Principle Ifuda.

The final 2 days intensive training program for Project Wok for 2023 which is scheduled for mid-September have been allocated for the past grade 12 students.

“We have received a number of requests from the past grade 12 students to enroll in the program and we have responded by setting aside the last program for this group of young people,” Volunteer Program Manager and Facilitator Dawn Robinson said.

Project Yumi expect to have positively impacted over 850 young Papua New Guineas this year through the 2-day intensive job readiness skills to support their transition to employment.