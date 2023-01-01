PROJECT WOK PROGRAM SUCCESS STORIES

Still in the first half of the year and Project Yumi Inc’s Project Wok 2023 Program has already seen a positive impact through empowering 639 young Papua New Guineans with the basic skills needed in their job search.

A pioneer of the program, Genevieve Haro who is now employed by Credit Corporation shared her experience thus far.

“This program has helped me discover my passion,” stated an enthusiastic Genevieve.

Having a Biology and Chemistry educational background while studying at Port Moresby National High School. Genevieve has always believed she would be a doctor one day. Fast forward a few months later and this optimistic young woman has rediscovered herself and the field she would like to work in.

After undergoing the Project Wok Program, Genevieve was offered a 2 weeks internship at Credit Corporation, this provided an opportunity for the Human Resource team to identify her strength, being a people person.

Genevieve was automatically given a position in the sales and service support section.

She said, “the experience has been good for me and this is where I see myself growing a career.”

Vincent Hacca, another pioneer graduate of the program, shared his experience as well so to bring hope to young people.

“I had been out of school for a very long time, when I went back to school at Port Moresby National High School and first heard of the program in school, through my teachers. I joined the program as a volunteer participant.”

He added that he had always planned to find employment after school and this program has presented a job opportunity for him to quickly achieve that personal goal.

In its inaugural half year, Project Yumi Inc’s Project Wok 2023 Program has already positively impacted and empowered many young Papua New Guineans with the skills that they will need to transition from education into the workforce.

The project Wok 2023 Program is sponsored by Credit Corporation and is supported by the IEA College of TAFE and the Young POM Chamber of Commerce and Inustry.