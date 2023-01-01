LANDOWNERS INTO AGRO ACTIVITIES

By Bradley Mariori

The landowners of Wanigela in the Ijivitari District have cultivated almost 22, 000 seedlings of Balsa and they are also into cocoa, vanilla, tourism and fisheries.

They have gone into timber sawmills as well and are currently in discussion with a Landowner company to enter into an Memkrandum of Agreement (MoA) to supply timber for Ijivitari DDA projects.

Impressed by this, Ijivitari MP, David Arore commended the landowners and expressed that there would be no need to source timber from Popondetta town now as they will buy locally for projects at Tufi High School, Collingwood Bay High school, and for health centers in Tufi LLG.

He said the advantage of this is that the district puts money back into villagers as a way of raising internal revenue of LLG and rise living standards.

Arore also appealed to other two LLGs of Afore and Safia to see WANIGELA as a model and apply same strategies to use their own resources to enhance and improve living standards in their locality.

He said Safia LLG has potential in cattle farming, vanilla, cocoa, ginger, nickel, inland fish farming, gold (alluvial mining) while Afore LLG has potential in coffee, vanilla, cocoa, gold (alluvial) and they need to tap into these and the government will step in to assist.