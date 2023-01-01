HAGEN FLIGHTS DOWNGRADED DUE TO REMEDIAL WORKS

The National Airports Corporation (NAC) wishes to advise the travelling public that due to the remedial works undertaken at the Mt Hagen (Kagamuga) airport to rectify the issue of defects identified. This will result in the downgrading of the Aircraft operations from Fokker 70 (or similar) to Dash 8 Aircraft.

The defects cover certain portions of the 800 meters stretch of the main runway. The reworks commenced on the 14th of October 2022 which covered 300 metres and stopped on December 6th during the peak period to allow air traffic flow into the airport. The contractor (ESSAR Projects Limited) resumed work on the remaining 500 metres of the runway on the 30th of January 2023 and the work is progressing.

The overall repair work should be completed by the end of April this year.

The repair works do not incur any cost to the government or the NAC as it is being attended to under the Defects Liability Period. It must be noted that the contractor is still owed significant amounts of Government of PNG component of its invoices for completed works as well.

NAC is working closely with all the aviation stakeholders to ensure works are completed on time and in accordance with the NAC’s quality standards.

NAC regrets that the rework affects the air traffic in and out of Mt Hagen Airport due to reduced capacity, it also acknowledges the importance of maintaining the airport’s infrastructure to ensure safety and security of the travelling public and the airline operators is in accordance with the PNG Civil Aviation Safety Authority’s Civil Aviation Rules and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practice.

Hence, NAC apologizes for any inconveniences caused as a result of its efforts to rectify this safety issue and seeks your understanding and cooperation as this effort will benefit all in long term safe and hassle-free travel.