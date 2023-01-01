PRIME MINISTER MARAPE RALLIES SUPPORT FOR TEAM PNG

The National Government assured it is fully committed to assembling a determined and formidable team of athletes for the highly-anticipated 2023 Pacific Games, scheduled to be held in Honiara, Solomon Islands, from November 19th to December 2nd, 2023.

“PNG is resolutely dedicated to sending a robust contingent to the 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara, with a clear objective of achieving medal-winning performances,” Prime Minister Marape stated.

“We wholeheartedly endorse our team and call upon our athletes, Team PNG management, and the PNG Olympic Committee to prepare diligently, upholding our nation’s honor,” he said.

Prime Minister Marape made this announcement during the launch of the 2023 Prime Minister’s Corporate Golf Challenge yesterday, a fundraising initiative aimed at garnering support for Team PNG in their quest for success at the Pacific Games.

The primary aim of this event is to raise awareness and rally the corporate sector to contribute to Team PNG’s journey.

“The National Government’s commitment to our team heading to Honiara is unwavering. It’s heartening to witness corporate organisations stepping forward to offer their support,” the Prime Minister noted.

In addition to backing Team PNG, the PNG government has been actively assisting the Government and people of Solomon Islands in their preparations to host the Pacific Games.

PNG has deployed a contingent of police officers to Honiara to collaborate with local Solomon Islands police in enhancing security and maintaining law and order during the event.

Prime Minister Marape reaffirmed the strong bond between PNG and Solomon Islands and assured that PNG’s team would arrive in full strength, a reflection of the nation’s size and pride.

As part of his appeal to the youth, Prime Minister Marape encouraged active participation in sports and the pursuit of virtuous lives.

Prime Minister Marape also expressed gratitude to the corporate organisations that have sponsored teams and taken part in the PM’s Corporate Golf Challenge.

Similar events are planned in other regions, with corporate organisations and golfers in Lae, Morobe province, gearing up to host a PM’s Corporate Golf Challenge to further raise funds for Team PNG’s journey to the Pacific Games.