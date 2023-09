By Thelma Allingham

The casket of Late Maprik District MP Gabriel Lenny Kapris was finally buried on Friday afternoon.

Family spokesman Robin Dilindivi said the prolonged delay was due to set backs in tomb site preparation.

The casket was laid to rest at 3pm at Bianga Village in Maprik District, East Sepik Province.

Maprik Urban Town Mayor Paul Dingu is now the Acting Chairman for Maprik District Development Authority in place of the Late MP until further notice.