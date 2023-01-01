PRIME MINISTER JAMES MARAPE HOPES TO ATTEND OPENING CEREMONY OF THE PACIFIC GAMES

Prime Minister James Marape is hoping to jet into Honiara from his APEC Leaders’ Summit visit in San Francisco to attend the Official opening of the 2023 Pacific Games, of which the Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare , expressed will be an honour to have Pacific leaders attend the Pacific Games alongside their team members and singled out Prime Minister James Marape.

Marape is scheduled to take on the APEC Leaders’ podium with 20 other APEC Economies from the 11th -17th of November where he will also have sideline meetings with the leaders attending.

The 2023 Pacific Games Official Opening is on 19 November 2023 in Honiara, where Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare will address the nation and the Pacific.

Prime Minister Marape has been invited by his counterpart Prime Minister Sogavare and the Government of Solomon Islands said it is ready to have PNG joint Security force team up to help provide security for the duration of the games.

PNG will be sending the biggest contingent of 515 members PNG team of athletes among others.

Furthermore, PNG businesses, the largest set up in Solomon Islands are ready to welcome and help the PNG 515- Pacific contingent who will be there for the three weeks’ event.