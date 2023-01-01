ENB LLG LEADERS TRAINED

By: Wasita Royal

The Provincial Annual workshop for LLG leaders in the ENB has been aimed at bringing together two of the most important people in the LLGs to discuss development strategies and path forward solutions for issues faced in communities.

Under the theme “Empowering the LLGs for service delivery connectivity for our wards transformation “the East New Britain Provincial Administration held their annual conference for LLG leaders particularly presidents and LLG managers at the Gazalle International Hotel recently.

Nicholas Larme, Deputy Provincial Administrator, emphasized the need for better communication between the administration and LLG presidents to utilize available funds.

Larme made these remarks during the closing dinner for LLG leaders in Kokopo recently following the four days LLG Leaders Conference for all 23 LLGs in the province.

He said that though these two key offices may be in one office and location, they often do not communicate.

He added that ENB still have these missed opportunities and continued connectivity issues. He stated that; we hear of huge amounts in funding totalling in millions of Kinas for LLGs yet there is no communication of these funds. LLG presidents, as the political heads of the LLGs are not aware that there are funds available.

Larme further urged the LLG’s to start using these funds up until the second quarter of next year 2024.

Speaking on behalf of the District Administrators; Kokopo District Administrator John Talele expressed uncertainty about the full implementation of the program at LLGs, and called for teamwork among all Sectors of the Provincial Administration. He said that after the first conference last year, there was still some uncertainty on the full implementation of the program at the LLGs.

He said that during the conference, LLG Presidents had expressed concerns on connectivity of the administration and rollout of this program to communities.

He reiterated on the Acting Provincial Administrator’s call for teamwork, saying the program cannot work if the members of the ENBPA do not work as a team.