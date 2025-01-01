PM COMMENDS K92 LIMITED FOR QUARTERLY PRODUCTION RECORD

Prime Minister James Marape has commended K92 Limited for achieving a quarterly production record of 53,401 ounces of gold equivalent (AuEq), in its fourth quarter report.

He described this achievement as a significant milestone and a boost to Papua New Guinea’s economy.

The Prime Minister stated that this record is the highest in the company’s history.

“The record-breaking results achieved by K92 Mining are encouraging for Papua New Guinea as we continue to see significant contributions from our resource sector to the nation’s economic growth,” Prime Minister Marape said.

Prime Minister Marape emphasized that, K92 Mining’s success with its Stage Three Expansion demonstrates the potential of the mining industry to create more jobs, improve community infrastructure, and contribute to the country’s long-term development goals.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of responsible resource development and acknowledged K92 Mining’s efforts in advancing safety, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. “I commend K92 Mining for its responsible approach to mining. Their success is a prime example of how resource companies can deliver value to our country while also contributing to social and environmental priorities,” he said.

He added that K92 Mining’s achievements provide a solid foundation for 2025 and beyond, encouraging other resource companies to follow their example, by investing in the country and its people.

Prime Minister Marape reiterated his government’s commitment to fostering partnerships, with companies that focus on sustainable development, and ensuring that the benefits of resource projects are shared fairly with the people of Papua New Guinea.