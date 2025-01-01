LOCAL NGO INITIATES PROJECT FOR LAGAIP DISTRICT

Deputy Governor and Pilikambi LLG President Jerry Paul Philip (right) with Sambe Unity and Development Association (SUDA) President George Iki (second left) alongside local leaders during the launching of new developmental projects that will be implemented in certain parts of the Pilikambi LLG this year.

Photo credit: Dominion Medio

A local Non- Government Organization in the Pilikambi Local Level Government area of the new Lagaip District in Enga Province has taken a step ahead to initiate developmental projects for the rural people.

Sambe Unity and Development Association (SUDA) announced major projects to be implemented this year during its second launching before the New Year.

The official launching was officiated by Lagaip Open MP Aimos Akem in Port Moresby last year.

SUDA President George Iki highlighted previous projects initiated from 2022 to 2024 including:

• Wanepop Primary school 3 in 1 classroom.

• Mulisos primary school 4 in 1 classroom with 2 mini office in it.

• Pyakain Primary school standard Abuction Block

• Yango Health Centre’s staff 3 bedroom Haus.

Iki mentioned that for record purposes, Wanepop and Mulisos Primary School projects have been completed accordingly.

“Beginning this year, SUDA will commit K10,000 to Mapumanda Primary School, another K10,000 to Papayuk Primary School plus Wanepop Cultural Resources Centre will also receive K10,000.

Deputy Governor and Pilikambi Local Level Government (PLLG) President Paul Jerry Philip committed K20, 000 to SUDA and a further K1,000 pledge was made by local elite Larsen Thompson.

The Deputy Governor encouraged all people of the Pilikambi constituency to work together to develop the new district in partnership and unity.

The new Lagaip District is comprised of the Pilikambi LLG, Lagaip LLG and the recently created Surinki LLG.