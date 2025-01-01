COUNTRY LOSES PROMINENT FIGURE

It is with deep sorrow that the family of late Sir Paul Songo announced his passing on January 7th at the Bundralish Health Center after a short illness.

Late Sir Paul who died at the age of 79 was a prominent figure in the history of Papua New Guinea. He is a respected leader, educator, and public servant, Sir Paul’s impact on the country spans several decades, leaving behind a legacy of dedication to the development of PNG.

His life was marked by service to his nation, having contributed to various significant roles across the public sector. Sir Paul’s commitment to improving his country began early in his career, and his achievements in education, public service reform, and governance will continue to resonate in the years to come.

Sir Paul’s career in public service began in 1969 when he started his teaching journey. By 1973, he became the Superintendent for Education in Simbu Province, showcasing his leadership skills at an early stage. His ability to inspire and lead soon led to national recognition. From 1979 to 1982, Sir Paul served as Education Secretary under the leadership of the late Grand Chief Michael Somare. He was appointed Chairman of the Public Service Commission from 1983 to 1986, and later took on the role of Foundation and Personal Management Secretary from 1987 under the leadership of Sir Rabbie Namaliu.

His diplomatic career included serving as Papua New Guinea’s High Commissioner to Australia from 1988 to 1991, a period during which he worked closely with the late Grand Chief Michael Somare, who was then Foreign Affairs Secretary. Sir Paul continued to play an integral role in the country’s development in various capacities, including as Personal Management Secretary under Prime Minister Paias Wingti from 1992 to 1993, and as Health Secretary under Sir Julius Chan from 1993 to 1996.

Even after his official roles in government, Sir Paul remained deeply involved in the affairs of his country. Between 1997 and 2002, he served as President of the Pomotu-Ndrehe/Kurti-Andra Local Level Government and held leadership positions on various provincial committees. In 2002, he was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Public Sector Reform Advisory Group and later worked as Programme Coordinator/Advisor with the Prime Minister’s Department from 2003 to 2010.

One of Sir Paul’s most significant contributions was his work in the development of Vision 2050, a long-term blueprint for the nation’s growth. As the architect behind the vision, Sir Paul played a crucial role in shaping the future of PNG, and the Vision 2050 initiative continues to be implemented today. It was a source of great pride for him, and he even named his boat “Vision 2050” in his village as a personal tribute to this groundbreaking initiative.

Among the many honors Sir Paul received in his lifetime, one of the most notable was being knighted during the Queen’s Birthday Honors. He was one of only three individuals to receive the honor that year, a recognition of his exceptional service to the people of PNG. His contributions to the nation’s public service, governance, and societal advancement will never be forgotten.

Sir Paul also served as Chairman of the Correctional Services Executive Selection and Promotion Board from 2014 to 2021, further demonstrating his continued commitment to improving the nation’s institutions.

Beyond his professional achievements, Sir Paul Songo was known for his humility, deep-rooted connection to his village, and passion for serving his people. His work in public sector reform, education, and health, combined with his dedication to the long-term success the country, paints a picture of a man whose vision and hard work have shaped the country in lasting ways.

Sir Paul Songo is survived by his wife Lady Martha Songo, 4 children – Richard, James, Otto, Diane, and 13 grandchildren, his family, friends, and a nation forever grateful for his service. His passing marks the end of an era of transformative leadership, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Papua New Guineans.

Sir Paul Songo was born on June 29th, 1945, in Bundralish Catholic Health Center in Manus Province to Benedict Tul (father) and Adela Ipak (mother).

His Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 14th January at 11am at St. Mary’s Catholic Cathedral, Downtown. Family and friends are welcome to attend and celebrate Sir Paul Songo’s life.

For further information, please contact Richard Mandui on 78380672 or Richard Songo on 78063127