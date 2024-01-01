PRIME MINISTER APPLAUDED LATE MINISTER UGURO’S CONTRIBUTION TO EDUCATION

The Prime Minister James Marape was accompanied by his spouse Rachael Marape and various Ministers and MPs, who travelled with the Uguro family from Port Moresby to Madang yesterday.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister handed the late minister over to the Madang Provincial Government and then attended the funeral service held at the Tusbab Secondary School.

During the tribute, the Prime Minister applauded the late Education Minister Jimmy Uguro, for his 50-year education plan.

“It would be remiss of me not to acknowledge Minister Uguro’s foresight in the education sector, where he worked tirelessly in formulating an education plan that would span 50 years, from 2025 through to 2075,” Prime Minister Marape said.

“Amongst many things on our list, the major one was the 50 year education blueprint, where we would make sound improvements and inputs today, resulting in better Papua New Guineans, down the line.”

Today, the Prime Minister will farewell the late minister at Walium Station in the Usino-Bundi district before returning to Port Moresby.