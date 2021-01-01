Port Moresby Independence Celebrations

The 46th Independence Celebrations in Port Moresby will start tomorrow with the traditional walk for life or Unity Walk.

Under the Amazing Port Moresby banner, NCDC has invited a number of talents around the country to perform in the 5 day celebrations.

Yesterday, the Queen of Paradise Orchestra from Vanimo arrived and will perform tomorrow at Ela Beach after the Unity Walk.

Naomi, a 14 year old contortionist from Kimbe will also perform her superhuman and flexible stunts during the week.

All activities will take place at Ela Beach and will end on the 16th at the Independence Boulevard with the traditional flag raising ceremony in the morning and fireworks in the evening.

A remembrance walk will also be staged on the 16th to remember the late Grand Chief, Sir Michael Somare.