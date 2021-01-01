Obo Health Centre short on drugs

The Obo Health Centre in the Middle Fly District of Western Province is in dire need of Medical supplies.

These include Band-Aids, IV fluids, Anti-biotic drugs, Malawan, pain relief amongst others.

According to Officer in Charge (OIC) Junlai Nawalin, these medical supplies have gone out of stock since July of this year.

This has resulted in patients receiving open referrals to get medical treatments in nearby health centres in the district.

The Obo Health Centre treats between 50 to 60 patients on a daily and treats between 600 to 800 patients on a monthly basis, according to reports from Obo’s OIC.

Nawalin says this matter has been reported to Evangelical Church of PNG Health Services (ECPNG) authorities last month but has not received a response to date.

He says the maternity room has also run out of equipment’s for safe delivery especially for expected mothers.

Women going for child birth in Obo are being turned away to deliver in bush due to no equipment and instrument in the labor room.

The Obo Health Centre run by ECPNG Health Services serves over 10 villages including Aiambak, Boboa station and Lake-Murray in the Middle Fly District.

Mr Nawalin is now calling on Health Authorities of ECPNG Health Services, leaders of the district and provincial authorities to address this issue for safe health delivery services in Obo.