Port Moresby Embraces Festive Spirit

Embracing the season to be jolly, customers flood various retails and services in preparation for the festive holiday.

Comparing this year’s to the last and the previous years’, residents of Port Moresby said they found the season to be an improvement.

Shoppers like Iru Gabi, brought her whole family out to the city.

“There’s a lot to enjoy this Christmas”, she said as she mentions events planned by the NCD Governor Powes Parkop.

To ensure a safe a creative festive season, the Police launched Christmas Operations beginning last month and security services like Kuima and Black Swan can be seen around shops and areas like Stop and Shop Waigani vicinity.

The season also proved to be a good time for business as groups set up stalls to fundraise, likethe Restoration Fellowship International Youth, and taxi service providers.

Driver Buka Lopalo, from the Airport Taxi Service, said he had never been busier anytime of the year.

He said their taxi services had been in high demand as shoppers jam cashier lines in crowds.

To encourage the good spirit of the season so far, NCD Governor Powes Parkop, appealed to residents to maintain the peace and harmony in a season’s greetings during the recent hosting of the Miss Pacific Island Pageant.

He said that we should end 2019 and welcome 2020 on a good note.

Natasha Ovoi, EMTV News Cadet, Port Moresby