PM: Bribery Culture Must End

Putting an end to the bribe culture in the Public Service to ensure Businesses thrive to grow the country’s economy is the message from Pangu Pati leader and Prime Minister James Marape.

Speaking at the Pangu Pati Gala dinner the Prime Minister reassured business community that the government was serious on growing SME and local businesses in the country.

The Gala dinner also played host to coalition parties including National Alliance, Peoples Party, United Labor party and 4 other minority party sign a Memorandum of Understanding as coalition Partners with Pangu Pati.

The Prime Minister James Marape and Wife Rachel along with Pangu Members of parliament and Pangu Executives welcomed Pangu supporters, many of the paying guest were business houses and investors.

Amongst the VIP, was founding members of Pangu, Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare and Sir Peter Lus.

The Prime Ministers speech fitting for the business community audience, as they applauded at the mention of putting an end to the Bribe culture within the Public Service.

“In pursuit to grow our business base in our country, Government lead by Pangu will ensure every businesseshas a fair playing ﬁeld. No more will you pay favours to gain attention or contract, no more will progress of businesses be tedious and cumbersome, we want to create a fair and friendly environment where honest businesses who respect PNG and our laws and customs grow bigger and better.”

Marape saying the slogan, “ Pangu Save Long Rot” as he stressed on PNG becoming Economically independent.

“We have learnt and we are taking the steps to encourage PNGeans to step out into various businesses opportunities available in our country. At present statistics where 90% of PNG citizens and residents are just dependent on the 10% who are in businesses or employment.”

“This statistic is unsustainable for our country. So to encourage business to grow we will provide security funds and create business incentives like tax breaks in

special economic zones so businesses can grow.”

The 2020 Budget Putting aside K200 million for Small to medium enterprise. The incentive in the hope to grow business culture in PNG to increase tax collection.

”The next 10 years we will transfer from our national budgets over K200m every year to ensure local business have low cost loan or ﬁnancing facilities to grow their

business capacities.”

The Prime Minister saying that he took offense to a comment by an expatriate that Papua New Guineans were poor. And that people need to realise the value of having full ownership of traditional land say that no other country in the world can says the people own 97% of the land.

And to put in the final blow of confidence, 7 coalition parties including, National Alliance, United Labour Party, Peoples Party, Allegiance, Peoples movement for Change, Peoples Progress Party and United Resource Party signed an MOU with Pangu As Coalition Partners.

by Adelaide Sirox Kari, EMTV News, Port Moresby