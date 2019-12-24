30 C
Alcohol Abuse Concern

by EMTV Online110

Police operations are ongoing on streets in Port Moresby since the launch of the festive operations with road checks that have been set up in various locations to ensure the travelling public is safe this Christmas.

Ncd Metropolitan Superintendent Perou N’dranou says that since last month, operations have been launched

“it has been successful in the sense that the public are seeing a lot of police members on the street and that goes to show that we are doing what we are supposed to be doing as well as giving good awareness to the public that police will be on the road”

A major public worry according to the police has been alcohol abuse.

“its Christmas now, people are using a lot of alcohol to celebrate. Most of the celebrations done they are using alcohol, so that is the main concern, the abuse and the use of alcohol.” Says Tobby Hamago the Zone 2 Commander.

However N N’dranou has commended the city residents.

“Let me thank the residents of the city, they have done very well, many good citizens in the city they have respected and continued to abide by the rules of the law only one or two that tend to do their own thing.”

Several areas in the city have been banned from selling alcohol like Erima and 8 mile.

By Bradley Valenaki, EMTV News, Port Moresby

