ANTI-CORRUPTION HELP-DESK LEGAL AID CLINIC HOSTED IN LAE

Transparency International Papua New Guinea, through their Anti-Corruption Help Desk, hosted its second free and confidential Legal Aid Clinic this year in Lae.

Open to the public, the Legal Aid Clinic created an important platform for members of the community to directly engage with partner agencies, seek legal guidance, and lodge complaints in a safe and confidential setting.

Supported by the Australian Law and Justice Partnership, the Legal Aid Clinic brought together representatives from these partner agencies to engage directly with the public, provide free and confidential legal advice and assist individuals in lodging complaints within their respective mandates in a coordinated setting.

The Lae Legal Aid Clinic recorded strong public participation, with 31 clients accessing support services on the day and 32 complaints lodged through the AnCoHD. All complaints received were attended to on-site by participating partner agencies, ensuring that individuals were provided with immediate guidance, legal advice, and information on the appropriate next steps in accordance with each agency’s mandate.

Chief Executive Officer of Transparency International Papua New Guinea Arrian Kassman said TIPNG is here to help the people who speak out against corruption.

“At TIPNG, we recognize that speaking out against corruption requires courage,” Kassman said.

“Our role is to ensure that citizens who come forward are supported and heard. Through the AnCoHD, we provide a secure pathway for people to access justice and pursue meaningful action. Every complaint lodged reflects a commitment to accountability and contributes to building a stronger and more transparent Papua New Guinea. We stand alongside every citizen who chooses to speak up for integrity and reform.”

The AnCoHD serves as a community service, providing victims and witnesses of corruption with a secure, confidential and free avenue report. Through the AnCoHD complaints are properly documented and referred to the appropriate partner agencies with investigative and prosecutorial mandate for further action.

In promoting collaboration and improving access to justice and public services, the Lae Legal Aid Clinic was delivered in partnership with AnCoHD referral partners including the Office of the Public Solicitor, Ombudsman Commission of PNG and the Independent Commission Against Corruption.