POLICE BOSS CALLS FOR VAGRANCY ACT AMENDMENT

Assistant Commissioner of Police and acting Commander for the National Capital District (NCD) and Central Province, Peter Guinness, has urged the government to reassess and amend the Vagrancy Act to enhance law enforcement capabilities.

The call for action follows a violent altercation in 8 Mile that erupted on October 14.

ACP Guinness stated that the incident began when local residents apprehended a man from Marawaka who was allegedly stealing from a home, with reports indicating he had also targeted a church and other residences. After being seriously injured during his capture, the suspect was taken to Six Mile Hospital for treatment but managed to escape. Returning to Eight Mile, his wounds prompted retaliation from his tribe, leading to a violent clash.

He said the wounded man escaped and returned home to Eight Mile. When his tribe’s men saw his wounds they retaliated and put up a flight between the people who caught him stealing.

According to police report, around 8:44 to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, a lone policeman who drove there to pick up a staff member confronted them and tried to stop them, but they were too ignorant to the policeman.

He called out for them to stop but nothing happened. They were armed with bows and arrows and bush knives. Some were saved by the policeman but one man from Marawaka in Eastern Highlands was caught by the people whose properties were stolen and was chopped to death.

ACP Guinness said backup police units arrived stopped the fight and transported the body of the deceased to the Morgue.

Police homicide team were also on site who had identified witnesses and investigation had started into the death of that man. Possible suspects were identified and police are working around the clock to pick up suspects involved in the fight, murder and stealing.

ACP Guinness further added that the other incident at Gordons this morning was about a fight that happened yesterday where a bus Sixteen crew had a confrontation with a vendor where the vendor was seriously wounded. The vendor, according to the police, is also from Enga. He said during the fight several vehicles were damaged which police quickly responded to and contained the situation. He said the situation is contained but still tense.

“Otherwise the situation around the city is quiet with police officers patrolling the streets in and around the city.

“People moving around the city are encouraged to take extra precautions because police won’t be at all the locations.

It’s best before you leave your house, you plan your day so you come early, do your business and go home early. With the influx of people coming into the city, the crime rate has also increased.

I can admit that the police are outnumbered. We now call on the government to seriously look into the Vagrancy Act which will help control the movement of people. We do respect their rights to move but it must be genuine when travelling into the city or towns.

