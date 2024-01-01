AIR NIUGINI WELCOMES ADDITIONAL Q400 INTO THE FLEET

Air Niugini welcomed its 4th Q400 to Port Moresby recently as part of the airline’s fleet transition program.

Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Gary Seddon, said “This aircraft will play a crucial role in improving our operating efficiency and schedule reliability on domestic routes. The advanced technology and versality are ideally suited for our operation needs, ensuring Air Niugini continues to provide safe, efficient, and reliable services to the people of Papua New Guinea.”

This is the fourth Q400 in Air Niugini fleet. The airline is looking at a total of 8 to replace the current Dash 8 classics. Q400s are high in demand in this region, they are substantially larger, much faster, more comfortable, with vastly superior and more powerful engines and propellers, and carry up to 76 passengers, about 30 more than Dash8 classics. The Q400s are ideally suitable for operations in PNG environment.

The acquisition of this aircraft, PXT was fully funded by the National Government through the Public Investment Program(PIP) with the support of Kumul Consolidated Holdings(KCH). The aircraft costs about 7 million USD.

Mr. Seddon said it has been 10 years since Air Niugini last purchased an aircraft and the acquisition is a testament to the airline’s commitment to improving and expanding its services across the country.

Once all Civil Aviation Safety Authority, PNG (CASA PNG) regulatory requirements are complete, PXT is expected to commence commercial operations by November.

There was water salute as part of tradition to welcome PXT as it touched down at Jacksons airport on Saturday October 19 2024.

Air Niugini Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Gary Seddon and part of his management team were at the airport to receive the aircraft.