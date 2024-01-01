CPL FOUNDATION WELCOMES MANAGER

CPL Group has welcomed Deborah Alois as the Manager for CPL Foundation, the Group’s Philanthropic arm.

With an impressive background across environmental management, sustainable development, climate advocacy, youth empowerment, health communication, and anti-corruption work in Papua New Guinea, Deborah’s expertise perfectly aligns with CPL Foundation’s mission to uplift women and girls through education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.



Her role includes developing and implementing strategic plans that advance the foundation’s mission. Her key responsibilities encompass program management, financial oversight, and stakeholder engagement, ensuring that initiatives are delivered effectively and sustainably.



“I look forward to leading the Foundation in delivering impactful development programs that prioritize people—both in the communities we serve and by the teams executing the programs”, Deborah said.

Deborah holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science and Geography and a Diploma in Project Management. She is passionate about transitioning the foundation towards sustainable, long-term development programs that empower women and girls. She also aims to pursue a master’s in development studies and/or a master’s in business administration.

