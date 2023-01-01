POLICE AND CUSTOMS COMMENDED FOR CONFISCATING COUNTERFEIT PRODUCT

Prime Minister James Marape has commended the Police and Customs for confiscating counterfeit products in Lae, Morobe Province recently.

The counterfeit product (Waswas soap) was packed in a container and was bound for Mt Hagen when the truck was intercepted by Panamex with the help of Police in Lae.

Police have arrested a number of expatriates involved in importing the counterfeit WasWas Soap which is a registered trademark of Panamex Pacific.

“I commend Police and Customs for their success in this joint operation and subsequent arrests,” PM Marape said.

“This is not the first time this has happened and is happening on a wide scale throughout the country.

“Papua New Guinea is missing out on millions of Kina because of such operations.

“Let this serve as a warning that our country will not be a place for illegal traders.

“Police, Customs and the Internal Revenue Commission will be closely monitoring our ports and coming down hard on those involved,” said PM Marape.

Meanwhile, the company Panamex Pacific is now calling on consumers to be vigilant when purchasing PNG made products.