CPL GROUP OPENS NEW BRANCH IN LAE

City Pharmacy Limited (CPL) Group officially opened its newest branch in Eriku, Lae city on Wednesday which was witnessed by CPL Founder, Sir Mahesh Patel, Morobe Provincial Health Authority Chairman, David Wissink and CPL staff among others.

This new branch further strengthens City Pharmacy’s commitment in providing quality and affordable healthcare and wellbeing retail services to the people of Morobe and Papua New Guinea.

CPL Founder, Sir Mahesh Patel during the opening said “in a country like Australia, in healthcare they have something like for every 4,000 people, there is one pharmacy. In PNG, we have 70,000 people for one pharmacy. So you see we still have a long way to go.

“We’ve got our nurses, pharmacists and amazing staff here to serve you now. Thank you Morobe for making us feel welcome to do business here, said Sir Patel.

On that note, Morobe Provincial Health Authority Chairman, David Wissink congratulated City Pharmacy for providing services to the people.

“I would like to congratulate City Pharmacy on behalf of the Morobe Provincial Health Authority, for coming back to set up another pharmacy in Lae. In healthcare, we’re trying to get it to where we can provide good services to the population of Morobe, and we need good partners like CPL,” Wissink said.

City Pharmacy now has over 30 Pharmacies across the country.