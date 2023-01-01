P&O MARITIME LIMITED WELCOMES TWO NEW CADETS

By Jim John

The Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF) is proud to announce the addition of two new cadets to the Maritime Cadet Program to undergo sea time training, strengthening the commitment to safety, education and skill development in partnership with the P& O Maritime Logistics (P&O ML).

The cadets, Ms Jacklyn Jeremiah and Mr Sailas Waimona, will embark on a journey of 24 months of sea time training aboard P&O vessels, as part of the prestigious OTDF Maritime Scholarship Program.

This program commenced in 2013 in collaboration with Ok Tedi Mining Limited and P&O Services (PNG) Limited. It aims to build human capacity in Western Province while fostering career growth in the maritime Industry.

Both Ms Jeremiah and Mr Waimona are part of the 2022 batch of applicants selected for this unique learning experience.

Their induction into the program took place on August 21, 2023 at the P&O Maritime Kiunga office, in the presence of Superintendent Leo Gideon, the Health and Safety inducting Officer and Program Services Sustainable Development (PSSD) staff from OTDF.

During the induction, Superintendent Gideon highlighted the company’s unwavering commitment to safety across its global operations. He emphasized the significance of the general safety induction as a fundamental step into P&O ML operations.

Superintendent Gideon also took time to familiarize the cadets with the P&O ML Code of Business Conduct (COBC), which outlines the standards, procedures and rules governing daily operations.

This comprehensive induction serves as a practical guide for maintaining professional relationships with business partners, customers, employees and communities. Understanding the COBC is integral to P&O ML’s employee induction process, promoting personal integrity and environmental responsibility.

According to Mr Andrew Mari, Program Services Sustainable Development Manager, the Maritime Cadet Program is open to eligible individuals from Western Province.

He expressed that this program presents a remarkable chance for participants to cultivate their maritime careers, enhance interpersonal skills, establish valuable networks and achieve career goals.

Mr Mari encouraged the cadets to become ambassadors for their districts, families and OTDF, with the aspiration of one day captaining a vessel navigating the Fly River.

P&O Maritime Limited is excited to welcome Ms Jacklyn Jeremiah and Mr Sailas Waimona as cadets from this year’s batch. Their dedication alongside the support of OTDF, reinforces P&O ML’s commitment to fostering excellence in maritime education and shaping the future leaders of the industry.

OTDF’s Maritime Scholarship Program is delivered in partnership with Ok Tedi Mining Limited and P&O Services (PNG) Ltd.



