WAWA FC STARTS FRIENDLY MATCHES AS BUILD-UP CAMPAIGN TOWARDS PSL DEBUT

By Ancilla Ilave

WAWA FC has officially kicked off its preparation phase with friendly matches held at the 11 Mile Soccer Academy in Morobe Province this week.

The fixtures are part of the club’s early build-up program ahead of the upcoming National Premier Soccer League (PSL) season, which is set to launch on May 28, with WAWA FC scheduled to play their opening match on May 30.

In the first friendly, WAWA FC went down 2–1 to Manus Admiralty FC before settling for a 2–2 draw in the second match.

Head coach Troy Gunemba said the matches were part of the team’s assessment phase as they work towards final squad selection and improved performance.

He said the games provided valuable lessons for both players and coaching staff as they continue preparations for a higher level of competition.

Gunemba confirmed that training will intensify in the coming weeks as the club finalises its 30-man squad, with only 18 players to be selected for match-day duty each weekend.

He stressed that selection will be strictly based on performance and discipline as the club prepares for its PSL campaign.

WAWA FC is making history as the first-ever football club to represent Wau Waria District, the youngest district in Morobe Province, and becomes the third district from Morobe to feature in the National Premier Soccer League.

The club’s entry marks a significant milestone for the district, bringing national football representation for the first time.

WAWA FC Team Manager Moses Sinne expressed gratitude to key supporters and partners who have backed the club’s journey into the PSL.

He acknowledged support from Wau Waria District, Destiny Party leader Marsh Narewec, District Administrator John Orebut, EPO officials, BDC’s Peter Kanis, Kikinai Alluvial Mining’s Wipo Kikinai, Ritz PNG, and Venso Wau Bus, which is serving as the club’s official team transport provider.

Sinne said the support has been critical in helping the club establish itself during its early development phase.

He also highlighted that the club’s message goes beyond football, especially during a period of ethnic tension in parts of the region.

“WAWA FC for Peace, Unity and Identity,” Sinne said, describing the club as a symbol of unity and pride for the district.