PNG WELCOMES NEW FRENCH AMBASSADOR TO PNG

The new French Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, Pierre Fournier has presented his credentials to Governor-General, Sir Bob Dadae in Port Moresby recently.

Mr. Fournier said he was honoured for the mission and was confident to depending the relationship between the two countries.

“I am extremely honoured by the mission that has been entrusted to me and the confidence that has been placed in me to continue building, consolidating and deepening the relationship between France and Papua New Guinea.” Mr. Fournier said.

He said that the importance of the mission could be gauged by the major developments it had undergone recently, particularly since President Macron’s historic visit to Port Moresby in July 2023.

“We have opened our eyes, and rest assured that, on a more personal note, my wife and I can’t wait to finally discover your country.” he said.

Sir Bob expressed his gratitude saying that PNG was grateful to count on France as a key partner, their support in the transport area and in the preservation of PNG biodiversity and nature. Sir Bob said the PNG government recognised the continued support that France has given in the region through its territories in the Pacific, as well as to PNG through its significant contributions to the European Union.

“We are indeed grateful to receive you and look forward to enhancing and furthering the good and friendly bilateral relations that exist between PNG and France since establishing diplomatic ties 48 years ago,” Governor General said.

Mr. Fournier had experiences in the Pacific and Melanesia, having previously served as Ambassador to Vanuatu from 2019 to 2022. As Special Envoy for strengthening France’s presence in the Pacific in 2022-2023, he actively contributed to deepening regional partnerships. With nearly five years of engagement in the Pacific under his belt, Mr. Fournier is well-versed in the complexities and opportunities of the region, making him exceptionally suited to foster closer ties between France and Papua New Guinea.