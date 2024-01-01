PNG WOWS FIJI

Picture credit: Supplied

As the tournament debutants, Papua New Guinea secured 8-6 victory against Fiji in the OFC Beach Soccer Men’s Nations Cup, held in the Solomon Islands.

This victory will go down the history book as PNG set the tone for the tournament.

The high-scoring match ended with an 8-6 result in favor of Papua New Guinea. Both teams displayed relentless energy and determination on the sandy pitch, contributing to a memorable encounter of beach soccer.

Papua New Guinea demonstrated their tactical and attacking skills early in the game, setting the pace with quick goals include the fastest scored in the first 2 seconds of the game.

Fiji, however, fought back, narrowing the gap to keeping the contest alive until the final whistle. Despite Fiji’s resilience, Papua New Guinea’s precision and composure in front of goal gave them the edge.

This victory is a significant achievement for Papua New Guinea in their pursuit of beach soccer. The OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup has seen increased competition this year, and Papua New Guinea’s performance underscores their growing presence in the sport