ROADSIDE FUEL PRICES IN WEWAK TRIPLED

By Benorah Carrie Hesehing in Wewak

Road side fuel market service in Wewak had tripled, selling at K70 per gallon for diesel and K45 per gallon for petrol as of yesterday.

This follows the Puma Energy Wewak’s decision to stop operation and demand justice after being regular victim of petty crimes caused by ill-minded youths.

Puma Energy ceased its operations after their fuel line was cut in an act of vandalism and hijacking in an attempt to steal fuel.

This was seen as an advantage for road-side table markets who sells their fuel for K70 and K100 in certain areas, causing PMV operators to charge passengers travelling the Sepik Highway a 100 per cent increase.

A random survey on travelling commuters conducted confirmed this increase, claiming Passam PMV fare increased from K5 to K10, Kubalia from K10 to K20 up to Maprik where passengers were charged K50 or K70 per head for some PMVs. Most of the residents of Wewak township had to walk their way back home.

Officer in Charge of Operations, Mr. Henry Mainao said the close of business, was an act of a call for justice to prevail as a concern for the company’s assets and operations in the province.

Mr. Mainao said Puma had experienced this for a long time and felt it is appropriate that this time the persons involved in that criminal activity should be held accountable through law.

The Provincial Police Commander, Mr. Christopher Tamari confirmed that as a police matter and two members of the suspects have been apprehended.

PPC Tamari assured Puma Energy of their safety and that all persons of interests would be dealt with accordingly beginning with the two already caught and request that fuel service must return to normalcy as the public need this service.

Meanwhile, PMV operators from West Yangoru and Maprik have been standing in the fuel refill queue for two days now.

Elijah Sapi, a youth from West Yangoru said these wrong doings of a handful of culprits have disturb business of the innocent public and loss of business.

Mr. Timothy Cletus from Maprik shared similar sentiments about disruption of business and said those involved must be dealt with through full force of law.