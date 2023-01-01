PNG POWER ASSURED NO POWER DISRUPTIONS DURING INDEPENDENCE WEEKEND

The PNG Power Chief Executive officer Obed Batia released a statement expressing his commitment to ensure no power disruptions or maintenance during the long Independence weekend throughout the country so people can enjoy the celebrations.

“As your national electricity services provider, I want to personally commit to ensuring that the nation gets to observe and celebrate the Independence week as a nation, free from any planned maintenance or shutdowns. Throughout the long weekend, me and my dedicated team of technical subject matter experts will strive to ensure that there will be no power disruption around the country,” CEO Batia said.

“As some of you may be aware, currently there are areas around the country experiencing load shedding of electricity service, but we will ensure that by Thursday and leading into the long weekend, there will be no planned power outages. All scheduled maintenance plans that will involve downtime on power supply have been postponed to ensure everyone enjoys their Independence Day celebrations.

“The general public is asked to be vigilant and take ownership during your celebrations on the long weekend so that we can avoid instances of damage caused to the power poles and lines which could result in loss of electricity supply or even causing damage and injury to people and properties,” he added.

CEO Batia said his team will be on call 24/7 to monitor and ensure power is supplied to the customers.

The CEO wish every Papua New Guinean a very Happy 48th Independence celebrations.