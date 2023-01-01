PNG OLYMPIC COMMITTEE ACKNOWLEDGED LATE SIR KOSTAS CONTRIBUTION TO SPORTS IN PNG

By Natasha Ovoi

On behalf of Team PNG and its member National Federations, the PNG Olympic Committee, had expressed its sincere condolences, on the untimely passing of Sir Kostas Constantinou.

President of the Olympic Committee, Sir John Dawanincura, while extending deepest sympathies to late Sir Kostas family, also acknowledged his positive contribution to sports development in Papua New Guinea, especially the role he played in ensuring the success of the 2015 Pacific Games as Chairman from 2012 to 2016.

“Sir Kostas was a well-respected leader in the community, he was a gentleman and a great friend to all he was in contact with from all walks of life. May his soul rest in peace”, Sir John said.

The Pacific Games Council also conveyed their condolences with a statement by Pacific Games Council CEO, Andrew Minogue.

“Sir Kostas made an enormous contribution to the success of the 2015 Pacific Games. Without his connections to government, business and sports, the Games would not have reached the superb heights that they did” CEO Minogue said.

“He was a very good friend to the Pacific Games and to many of those involved in our movement” he added.

Sir Kostas is a prominent business figure in Papua New Guinea, also held a number of high-level public sector and private sector appointments.

Sir Kostas passed on last week due to heart complications at the age of 66 in Brisbane Australia.