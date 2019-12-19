29 C
NFA launches 2019 PNG Standards for Fish and Fishery Products

The National Fisheries Authority (NFA) has officially launched its PNG standards for fish and fishery products for 2019, upholding NFA’s commitment to food safety. The Development of the fish and fishery product began when Madang’s RD Tuna Canners Ltd showed interest in exporting its canned tuna products to the EU Market in the late 1990’s.The policy which was gazetted in 2009, had undergone significant reviews in the last decade, and now has a well-defined structure for its implementation for the NFA.

Speaking at the launch yesterday, was Managing Director Mr. John Kasu, who told of the standards importance.
“This official launching sets the PNG standards for fish and fishery products, has a legal instrument which will cover requirements for processing and exporting of fish and fishery products,” Mr. Kasu said.

NISIT Director General, Victor Gabi, commended NFA for their accomplishment and expressed challenges that will be faced.
“It will be a challenge to ensure that sectorial audit and department sources are working and meeting the required standard set for various types of resources,” he said.

Mr. Kasu expressed that these standards are in line with the country’s national objectives, and that it was an investment in itself as the export of fish and fishing products is a major revenue stream and source of foreign exchange.

He went on to say that it was important to protect PNG’s produces and with the launching of the 2019 PNG standards for Fish and Fishery products, fishery products in PNG for export will have to meet its more refined quality and safety standards, for the capture, transporting, and processing of fish.

By Benjamin Manimbi – EMTV News Cadet, Port Moresby

