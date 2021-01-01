BSP increases borrowing limit for Unsecured Personal Loan

BSP Group Deputy General Manager for Retail Peter Komon in announcing the increase of the Bank’s unsecured BSP Personal Loan limit said that this was part of the Bank’s ongoing efforts to meet the evolving financial needs of its customers.

“We have increased the maximum borrowing limit on our unsecured BSP Personal Loan from K50,000 to K75,000, so our customers can now apply for amounts between K1,000 to K75,000, depending on their borrowing capacity. The limit increase should give them an added financing option this festive season,” he said.

BSP Group Retail Deputy General Manager – Sales & Customer Service Peter Komon

BSP is also encouraging customers to bank smarter by banking digitally.

“We have made significant investments in digital platforms to give our customers more payment options. Customers can now make online payments to registered BSP Pay merchants using only their KunduCard and Customer Identification Number.

“Customers can also one of our 38 sub branches, and 155 BSP Cash Agents to do Kundu card-based deposits and withdrawals funds. The list of our BSP Cash Agents is available on our website” Mr. Komon further added.

BSP will again open selected branches on Saturdays in January 2022 for school fee payments.

Schools can also assist parents avoid the queues by signing up as a School Mobile Merchant to accept school fee payments via BSP Mobile Banking *131#.