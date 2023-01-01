PNG ICAC COMMISSIONERS SWORN-IN

Fighting corruption in Papua New Guinea is complex due to the various reasons, which are cultural diversity, geography, history, socio economics and politics.

Papua New Guinea Independent Commission Against Corruption announced the official commencement of its three new commissioners after being sworn-in today at the Government House.

The new ICAC Commissioner is Andrew Forbes, Deputy Commissioner Operations and Technical Services, Daniel Baulch and Deputy Commissioner Prevention and Corporate Administration, Graham Gill.

The Commissioner, Andrew Forbes being a lawyer by profession for over 30 years, brings a wealth of experience through his legal background especially in the areas of contentious disputes, disciplinary and regulatory proceedings.

Deputy Commissioners, Daniel Baulch and Graham Gill being former police officers, both come with the experience specializing in investigations.

ICAC Interim Chairman Thomas Eluh said, “the Commissioners are here to help fight corruption for the betterment of our country.”

Commissioner Forbes added that their immediate priority is to progress the work of the interim office so that normal operations commence.

He stated, “we will strive to be fair, independent and impartial.”

“Our priority will be to foster cooperation across government departments anti-corruption agencies, the private sector and we also welcome support of the people to address corruption in Papua New Guinea,” Commissioner Forbes said.