35 PERSONS ARRESTED OVER KOKI UNREST

NCD Police have confirmed that 35 persons that were allegedly involved in Monday’s riot at Koki, in Port Moresby have been arrested and detained, following a massive police operation across the Koki Suburb.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika took charge of this operation to identify and arrest the suspects responsible.

Koki was rocked by violence on Monday when opportunists rioted, looted shops and smashed the windows of vehicles of commuters traveling along Healy Road.

According to a statement released by the Police, the extent of the damage, loss and injuries sustained by victims both locals and foreigners are yet to be determined.

The violence erupted following the killing of a man. A massive crowd swarmed the main Koki round-a-bout and began attacking the shops and pelted passing vehicles with rocks and robbed the occupants who were caught up in the chaos.

Mr Sika said, “all commercial activities in this part of the city will remain shut for an indefinite period until the suspects involved in the rampage are identified, arrested and charged by police.”

Mr Sika said police will work closely with the community leaders in their effort to locate and arrest more suspects involved in Monday’s incident.

Mr Sika said, the local community who depend on cash income from the betelnut, vegetable and fish markets are also equally responsible and therefore they must assist the police in identifying and apprehending the culprits involved in Monday’s violence.