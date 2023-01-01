PNG-ASIA INVESTMENT CONFERENCE PREPARATION

In preparation for the upcoming PNG-Asia Investment Conference Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru led a small delegation to China yesterday to inspect the venue and make arrangements to host the event in October of this year.

The delegation will be there for a week to make arrangements for the event to be staged for the first time outside of Australia and this time in Hong Kong on October 16-17, 2023. This was revealed by Minister Maru.

“I want to drum up support from the Chinese Private Sector to support the PNG-Asia Investment Conference. This conference will commence the start of Prime Minister, James Marape’s one-week State visit to China for the Belt and Road Initiative Leaders Meeting in Beijing,” said Minister Maru.

The delegation will also visit Shenzhen and Guangzhou in the Guangdong Province of China where they will be checking possible locations to open a new Trade Mission following the closure of the PNG Trade Office in Taiwan.

“We will call on the premier of Guangdong Province, Governor Wang Weizhong to discuss how we can increase trade between PNG and his province. We will also talk to them about Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and investment opportunities in Papua New Guinea and also learn from their experience of SEZ, especially the large and very successful SEZs that they have built,” said Minister Maru.