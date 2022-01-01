PNG AIC opens new aircraft investigation

The Chief Commissioner of PNG Accident Investigation Commission (AIC), Hubert Namani has opened another investigation into an accident involving a PAC 750 aircraft at Tekin, Sandaun Province.

The AIC was notified at 10:13 local time, yesterday, by Niugini Aviation Service Limited (NASL) about a landing accident, involving another one of their PAC 750 aircraft, registered P2-BWC.

Mr Namani expressed that: “it is a major safety concern for travelers and the Tekin community due to the fact that there have been two accidents in a space of nine (9) days at Tekin and with the same operator.

With the AIC’s accident site authority, the airstrip has been declared closed for the on-site investigation to be conducted”.

Mr Namani stated that: “due to the safety concerns over Tekin the AIC has recommended to the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA PNG) to prohibit operators from conducting fixed wing (aeroplane) operations into Tekin until the airstrip is deemed safe for such operations.