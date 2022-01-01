Park’s first batch of Kwila ready for sale

Port Moresby Nature Park’s ground-breaking success in sowing Kwila seedlings, has seen the first batch of seedlings sowed in November 2021, now ready for transplanting into the natural environment.

Scientifically named Intsia bijuga or ‘Kwila’ as commonly known, due to its long-term rewards is a great inclusion in the variety of trees already provided for Governor Parkop’s ‘One million Trees’ campaign through the Park’s Trees4life initiative.

The first batch of Kwila seedlings at the outdoor nursery, ready for sale and transplanting

“From when we first mentioned the successful sowing of the first batch of Kwila seedlings, we’ve received numerous requests for the seedlings; however we had to put those requests on hold in order for the seedlings to be strong enough for transplanting”, said Junior Muli, Port Moresby Nature Park’s Horticulture Team Leader.

Over 500 Kwila seedlings are now ready for sale and field planting. Interested buyers can visit the Port Moresby Nature Park to inquire about their prices and how they can purchase.

Due to the success of the first batch of Kwila trees sowed, the team are currently hard at work propagating and transplanting a second batch.

Port Moresby Nature Park Nursery staff transplanting the second batch of Kwila seedlings.



The ‘Trees for Life’ initiative is supported by the global NGO Cities 4Forests and One Tree Planted, the Sir Brian Bell Foundation, the British High Commission, Rotary Club of Port Moresby and Skal Port Moresby.

With continuous environmental issues affecting many societies today, the work of Port Moresby Nature Park will be even more important as we advocate, protect and conserve PNG’s Wildlife and Natural Environment.