PM’S CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILIES OF THOSE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES IN THE PLANE CRASH

Prime Minister James Marape has expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the tragic North Coast Aviation Britten Norman Islander crash on Sunday, December 22, 2024, in the Saruwaged Range of Morobe Province.

Prime Minister Marape described the incident as a “heart-wrenching loss for our nation,” noting the vital role that aviation plays in connecting Papua New Guinea’s people, especially in remote areas.

He said the individuals who lost were more than just passengers or crew they were cherished family members and vital parts of the community they come from, whose contributions enriched the fabric of the nation.

Prime Minister Marape commended the bravery and dedication of aviation workers across Papua New Guinea, acknowledging the challenges they face daily to connect some of the most rugged and isolated parts of the country.

He has urged all Papua New Guineans to come together in unity, offering support to the grieving families and honouring the memory of those that have lose their lives.”

The Prime Minister has directed relevant government agencies to provide all necessary assistance to the investigation into the crash, ensuring transparency and accountability.