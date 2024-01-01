NO SURVIVORS FOUND FOR NORTH COAST AVIATION PLANE CRASH

Picture credit: Front Line Papua New Guinea.

Chief Executive Officer of Manolos Aviation Ltd Captain Jurgen Ruh, deeply regrets to advice on this Christmas Eve that there were no survivors of the North Coast Aviation plane crash.

“As the CEO of Manolos Aviation Ltd, I deeply regret this advice on Christmas Eve. Our medical team onboard a PNGDF helicopter was finally managed to visit the crash site of P2-SAM. Our doctor, who was inserted via a winch into the wreckage has confirmed that there are no survivors. The impact into the terrain was hard. As a team, we share the grief with the families of the deceased.

The plane was traveling from Wasu in Morobe’s Tewae-Siassi District, to Lae at around 10am on Sunday, the 22nd , when it went off the radar and was reported missing.

The North Coast Aviation plane was carrying 4 passengers and the pilot.

The plane is believed to have gone down between Sapmanga and Wasu, in the Tewae-Siassi, District in Morobe Province.

It is believed that the aircraft was carrying ministerial staff of Housing Minister and Member for Tewae-Siassi, Dr. Kobby Bomareo.