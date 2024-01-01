TEACHERS IN ABAU DISTRICT DEMAND DIRECT TRANSFER OF LEAVE FARES TO ACCOUNTS

By James Guken

Disgruntled teachers teaching in Abau District, Central Province said they want all leave fares transferred directly to their accounts and not to other second and third parties.

A group of teachers gathered at the Granville Motel Conference yesterday to submit their forms to the WS Ticketing Agent for ticket collection. However, several teachers interviewed expressed their dissatisfaction with the current arrangement, insisting that the leave fares should bypass the agents and be transferred straight to their accounts.

One of the grievances raised by the teachers is the 12 percent deduction from airfare costs by ticketing agents, which they argue is excessive, especially since their fares are already being deducted at the source.

The teachers have emphasized that these additional costs are a financial burden they can no longer tolerate.

Once the necessary Form Eleven is completed and submitted to WS Ticketing Agent, the teachers will receive their tickets.

However, many are hoping that the authorities will address their concerns regarding the fare deductions and allow for a more direct and transparent process in the future.